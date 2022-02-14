ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Naples man arrested for punching Collier County deputy in the throat

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hy9Q_0eE49eKo00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for allegedly punching a Collier County deputy in the throat Sunday night.

Collier County deputies were called to Cavo Lounge in Naples after receiving a report of a battery.

Brent North, 30, was extremely intoxicated, slurring his words, screaming, and being physically aggressive towards the Collier County deputy, as well as everyone else around him, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy asked North to leave, he refused. He then took out his phone and aggressively recorded the security guards by shoving his phone into the face of one of the guards. North then attempted to hit one of them before the deputy was able to place him face down on the ground.

According to victims, North refused to pay his bill when leaving Cavo. When one of the victims asked him to leave, North became extremely argumentative by yelling at the staff, attempting to attack them as well, according to his arrest report.

He was treated for his injuries by EMS and was brought to NCH North. While he was being transported in the ambulance, North became aggressive again and attacked the Emergency Medical Responders.

North is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT, as well as resisting arrest without violence, disorderly conduct, and battery.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nch#Security Guards#Cavo Lounge#Ems#Emt
The Associated Press

Poulin leads Canada women to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women’s hockey world. It was only fitting that Poulin delivered at a time her team needed it most by scoring twice, including her third Olympic gold-medal clinching goal, in Canada’s 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Games on Thursday.
SPORTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy