Novavax Applies for COVID-19 Vaccine Approval in Switzerland

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Novavax Inc has submitted an application to Switzerland's drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, the U.S. vaccine maker said on...

money.usnews.com

pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax) was found to provide 100% protection against moderate and severe disease and 90.4% efficacy overall in a phase 3 trial last year. NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax) is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine that showed 100% protection against moderate and severe disease and 90.4% efficacy overall in the phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

BioNTech plans modular vaccine factories in Africa

German vaccine maker BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved shot against COVID-19 together with Pfizer, unveiled plans Wednesday to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa that would boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent.The modular design presented at a ceremony in Marburg, Germany, consists of shipping containers fitted with the equipment necessary to make the company's mRNA-based vaccine from start to finish, save for the final step of filling doses into bottles. BioNTech has been criticized by some campaign groups for refusing to suspend its vaccine patents and let rivals manufacture the shots as part of an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Novavax#Reuters#The European Union
Ars Technica

FDA, Pfizer abandon 2-shot COVID vaccine in kids under 5, citing new data

The Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer, and BioNTech announced on Friday that they are abandoning plans to pursue the authorization of a two-dose regimen of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Instead, they will again put the possibility of an authorization on hold as they await data on the efficacy of a third dose for the youngest children. That data is now expected in early April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Moderna, Pfizer stocks fall as Covid omicron wave subsides in U.S.

Moderna plunged more than 11%, the biggest decline in the S&P 500 Monday. Pfizer tumbled nearly 2% and its partner BioNTech slid more than 9%. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is exiting the "full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19."
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

UK and Moderna Appear to Be Heading for Manufacturing Altar

In a post-Brexit world, Moderna could become a key lynchpin of the U.K. pharma sector. The Boston-based company is reportedly in talks with the government to establish mRNA manufacturing facilities in that country, as well as collaborating with health authorities on clinical trials. A report from the Financial Times highlights...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. FDA authorizes Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY.N) COVID-19 antibody drug for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, adding a tool that has been found to work against the highly contagious Omicron variant. The FDA authorized...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

WHO prequalifies arthritis drug for severe COVID cases

The World Health Organization said Friday that it had prequalified the arthritis treatment tocilizumab for use in patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19, in a bid to increase access to the pricey drug. The monoclonal antibody, used in anti-inflammatory drugs made by Swiss pharma giant Roche, has been shown to reduce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Novavax Announces Positive Results of its Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine in Pediatric Population

Their investigational vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, demonstrated 82% efficacy against the Delta variant in participants 12-17 years old. Novavax announced today it had reach the primary efficacy endpoint for the pediatric extension of their PREVENT-19 phase 3 clinical trial, which showed its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 82% effective against the Delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

China Approves Use of Pfizer's COVID Drug Paxlovid

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, making it the first oral pill specifically developed to treat the disease cleared in the country. The National Medical Products Administration said Paxlovid is approved to treat adults who have mild...
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

COVID-19 Update: Potential Link Between mRNA Vaccines and Menstrual Disorders

This COVID-19 update covers new and emerging vaccines and treatments and links to menstrual disorders after vaccination. European Union Regulator Reviews Menstrual Disorder Cases after mRNA COVID Vaccination. The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee has announced that they are reviewing reports of menstrual disorders after people received COVID-19 vaccinations from...
SCIENCE

