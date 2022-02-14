Dominion Selling WV Utility – Deal Incl. 2K Miles Gathering Pipes

In December 2020, Dan Rice IV, former CEO of Rice Energy and a member of the EQT board of directors, launched a “blank check” acquisition firm, called Rice Acquisition Corp., to invest in various energy ventures. Dan found that something-to-invest-in just a few months later in the form of acquiring and merging together Archaea Energy and Aria Energy into a single company focused on providing renewable natural gas (RNG) and “green” hydrogen (see Dan Rice Bets $1 Billion that Landfill Gas is the Next Big Thing). With the merger done, the new company (using the Archaea Energy name) is moving from Pittsburgh to Houston, Texas. Because of the move, the company needs a new chief financial officer and a chief legal officer.
