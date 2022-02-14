ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Dominion Selling WV Utility – Deal Incl. 2K Miles Gathering Pipes

marcellusdrilling.com
 2 days ago

Dominion Energy is divesting itself from a natural gas utility company it owns in...

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

Related
marcellusdrilling.com

WV House Bill 2598 Eases Oil & Gas Storage Tank Inspections

In the closing hours of the 2014 West Virginia legislative session, the legislature passed Senate Bill (SB) 373, the Aboveground Storage Tank Act (see Fate of 3 WV Laws that Impact Marcellus/Utica Drilling). The bill, which was signed into law, was in response to a chemical leak that affected the drinking water for 300,000 WV residents. Even though the leak was not related to oil and gas drilling (it was related to coal mining), the new rules governing above ground storage tanks for chemicals affect a number of industries, including the Marcellus Shale drilling industry (see Impact of WV’s New Chemical Tank Law on Marcellus Drillers). Over the years several attempts have been made to relax the over-restrictive new rules for the oil and gas industry. Another attempt is underway in this year’s legislative session: House Bill (HB) 2598.
MARCELLUS, NY
wabi.tv

Maine utility to trim 4,600 miles of trees to reduce outages

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine power company says it plans to trim thousands of miles of trees this year to try make the state’s energy grid more reliable. Central Maine Power said Wednesday the $27 million trimming program will target 4,600 miles in 2022. Maine is the...
MAINE STATE
marcellusdrilling.com

Enviros Defeat Connecticut Gas-Fired Peaker Plant Plan

We just have to shake our heads. Radicalized anti-fossil fuelers have lost their way. They are obtuse. They insist on believing in the fairy tale of catastrophic global warming and insist a complete ban on fossil energy here in the U.S. will somehow fix the world so it won’t toast. It’s demented. But at some level, we understand them. We understand their blind delusion and what motivates them. What we *don’t* understand is why power companies like NRG cave and fold like a cheap suit whenever they run up against anti-fossil fuel nutjobs. The latest example comes from a tiny peaker plant NRG planned in Middletown, Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Dominion Energy to sell Clarksburg-based Hope Gas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dominion Energy announced Friday it will sell its West Virginia natural gas utility -- Hope Gas (DEWV) -- to Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure fund for $690 million. The company says the transaction is expected to close late this year. Ullico plans to integrate DEWV with Hearthstone...
CLARKSBURG, WV
marcellusdrilling.com

Diversified Energy Buys Well-Plugging Co. NextLVL Energy

Another genius move by Diversified Energy (formerly Diversified Gas & Oil). Diversified owns close to 8 million acres of leases with some 67,000 (mostly) conventional oil and gas wells. Most of Diversified’s assets are located in the Appalachian region. With that many old oil and gas wells, the company ends up plugging a number of them each year. In the past, one of the vendors Diversified has used to plug old wells is Next LVL Energy, headquartered in the Pittsburgh area. Diversified announced yesterday it is buying Next LVL.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Will Dominion Back Down on Pipe Under Blue Ridge Parkway?

Most of our coverage about pipelines is for large interstate pipelines, or perhaps large regional gathering pipeline systems. Every now and again we’ll bring you news about a “last mile” LDC (local distribution company) pipeline–the pipes utility companies install and maintain to run gas to homes and businesses. We have a story of that sort for you today. Dominion Energy, a huge utility company that used to be in the pipeline business (but sold its pipeline business to Warren Buffett a few years ago) wants to install a new 760-foot pipeline under the Blue Ridge Parkway (managed by the National Park Service) in North Carolina.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Pipelines#Dominion Energy#Hope Gas Inc#Ullico Inc
marcellusdrilling.com

Dan Rice’s Renewable Energy SPAC Moving to Houston, TX

In December 2020, Dan Rice IV, former CEO of Rice Energy and a member of the EQT board of directors, launched a “blank check” acquisition firm, called Rice Acquisition Corp., to invest in various energy ventures. Dan found that something-to-invest-in just a few months later in the form of acquiring and merging together Archaea Energy and Aria Energy into a single company focused on providing renewable natural gas (RNG) and “green” hydrogen (see Dan Rice Bets $1 Billion that Landfill Gas is the Next Big Thing). With the merger done, the new company (using the Archaea Energy name) is moving from Pittsburgh to Houston, Texas. Because of the move, the company needs a new chief financial officer and a chief legal officer.
HOUSTON, TX
marcellusdrilling.com

Lack of New M-U Pipelines Hitting East Coast Manufacturers Hard

The trade group Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA) sent a letter to members of Congress yesterday telling our dear leaders that not enough new natural gas pipelines are getting built, especially in the eastern part of the country, and that lack of new pipelines is having a seriously negative impact on U.S. manufacturers that can’t get enough gas, and the gas they’re buying costs too much. Lack of pipelines is “detrimental to new investments and job creation” according to the letter. In particular, the letter complained about flows along the mighty Transco pipeline, owned by Williams.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

NY State Pension Fund Selling Chesapeake Stock, Keeping EQT & CNX

Yesterday the New York State Common Retirement Fund announced it will “restrict investments” in a hit list of 21 naughty shale oil and gas producing companies. One of the companies on the naughty list is Chesapeake Energy Corp. New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, trustee of the Fund (far-left Democrat) who is the sole manager of the fund, said the companies on his naughty list “have failed to demonstrate they are prepared for the transition to a low-carbon economy.” However, another 21 shale companies are on DiNapoli’s nice list and he will continue to invest in those companies, including CNX Resources and EQT Corporation.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
13 WHAM

RG&E customers facing high energy bills as natural gas prices soar

The high cost of keeping warm this winter is hitting home, and homes. Some people are seeing utility bills doubling, or even tripling since January. Utilities are citing supply and demand for the price spike. It's prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to call on one downstate utility to review its billing...
ROCHESTER, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

With Oil Approaching $100, Big Banks Funding Oil & Gas Once Again

In direct contravention to the advice, pressure, and bullying of Joe Biden’s “Special Presidential Envoy for Climate” John Kerry, who insists that banks and investors refuse to fund oil and gas companies, big banks around the world (and here in the U.S.) are disregarding Kerry’s hot air and, with $100/barrel oil almost here, opening up the door to the bank vault and showering oil and gas with money once again. Hey John, money talks and (you know what) walks…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bismarck Tribune

Oil companies call Bakken 'mature' as they ramp down North Dakota plans

The Bakken’s boom days appear to be over. Oil companies have adopted a new term to describe the western North Dakota oil patch: “mature.”. That’s the word State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms heard many times on a recent trip to a conference in Texas where he met with leaders from 10 companies with wells in the Bakken.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale

Encouraged by surging oil prices, the U.S. shale industry is in rebound mode. ConocoPhillips, one of North America’s largest energy explorers, is considering a sale of operations worth more than $1 billion in the Permian Basin, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company is working with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Westmoreland County Twp Approves Olympus Well Pad

Olympus Energy (formerly Huntley & Huntley) drills in the Greater Pittsburgh region, in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. The company plans to drill a series of new wells (and a well pad) in Washington Township in Westmoreland County. In January we told you about a snag with plans to build the well pad and drill the wells (see Olympus Well in Westmoreland County on Hold Pending Road Issues). Residents along a proposed road accessing the site don’t want the truck traffic on their narrow (18-foot-wide) road. Olympus doesn’t want to use an alternate route due to a sharp turn. After much talk and negotiation, township supervisors approved the Olympus plan. Some local residents are not happy.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wnax.com

Natural Gas Price Swings Continue

It’s been a volatile year for natural gas prices. Geoff Greenwood with Mid-American Energy says while supply has been steady, they expect prices to bounce up and down the rest of winter…. Greenwood says they do lock in prices on a portion of their gas supply in the...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Higher Oil Prices Are Allowing Energy Companies To Increase Their Shale Operations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) No news may be good news as equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on another day of light economic announcements. There are several earnings announcements but no big companies that are likely to have far-reaching effects on the market. The higher premarket move could be an impressive follow up to yesterday’s rally. Crude oil prices and yields were lower before the market open which appears to be helping equity futures. Lower oil and yields are helping reduce investor fears as the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) was 3.5% lower in premarket trading and nearing 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

Siemens agrees to sell logistics business to Koerber in 1.15 billion euro deal

ZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday. The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy