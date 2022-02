BTS's Jungkook has debuted today as a soloist with his new pop-ballad single 'Stay Alive' under his name, which is an OST for the webtoon '7Fates:CHAKHO'. Even before the song's release, #StayAliveIsComing took over the Top 3 Worldwide trends out of fans' excitement. Melon's top trends were also taken over by Stay Alive at #1 and Jungkook at #2, once again. As soon as the song dropped on Jungkook's Spotify profile, fans went into a frenzy, and #StayAliveCHAKHO trended at #1 Worldwide, doing so for more than 6 hours.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO