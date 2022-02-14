Former Air Force Sergeant Allegedly Connected to ‘Boogaloo’ Extremism Pleads Guilty in Murder of Federal Guard

A Black Lives Matter activist on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to allegations that he shot and tried to kill a candidate for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky. Quintez Omar Brown, 21, is charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, according to multiple news reports. Bail was set at $100,000, according to a Louisville Courier-Journal story. Court records reviewed by Law&Crime indicate that a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 9:00 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO