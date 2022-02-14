ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Air Force Sergeant Allegedly Connected to ‘Boogaloo’ Extremism Pleads Guilty in Murder of Federal Guard

By Alberto Luperon
 2 days ago
A former Air Force Sergeant pleaded guilty on Friday to shooting and killing a federal guard, and attempting to murder another, prosecutors announced. Authorities previously linked defendant Steven Carrillo, 33, to the far-right, anti-government “Boogaloo” movement. He fired approximately 19 rounds from a white van, killing Protective Services Officer Dave Patrick...

