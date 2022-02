It’s not often that the name of an injury is as straightforward as skier’s thumb. “Skier’s thumb occurs when the thumb is forced into abduction, or forcefully pushed away from the palm, by a ski pole and/or strap when the hand hits the ground during a fall,” said Lisa Buckner, a certified hand therapist and occupational therapist with UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs. “It’s a very common injury with skiing and can be often overlooked.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO