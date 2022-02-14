ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday forecast: Sunny skies with a chance of rain on the way

By Tony Kurzweil, Henry DiCarlo
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

Look for another beautiful day with sunny skies and warm temperatures around Southern California Monday.

Cloudier skies will begin to move in late in the day as low pressure takes over the region.

The cooler conditions and clouds will lead to a chance of overnight showers and light rain into early Tuesday morning.

Conditions will quickly rebound, bringing back sunny skies and above average temperatures the rest of the week.

