GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gator men's golf team was named Team of the Week and Fred Biondi earned Player of the Week by Golfweek on Tuesday. Florida won the 45th VyStar Gators Invitational for the 28th time in program history and third consecutive shooting 28-under to win by 12 strokes over No. 3 Oklahoma State. The victory marked back-to-back titles to start the spring season and 16th team win under head coach J.C. Deacon. UF won the first two spring tournaments last year too as its score of 812 was the third-lowest score in Gators Invitational history and third in tournament total and seventh in total par (-28) in program history.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO