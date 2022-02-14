ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Female passenger killed in crash on Scott Street

By NTV Houston Newsroom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A female passenger lost her life after a pickup truck rolled over and crashed into power poles...

Ian Chesney
2d ago

that's exactly what it was. I never go out on new years Eve or Superbowl. your chances of a fatal accident skyrockets with intoxication assuming that's what happened but it is an accurate assumption.

