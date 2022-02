SNK has gotten ahead of the rumor mill this morning to put a stop to the announcement that Metal Slug: Awakening was coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The publisher acknowledged that a fake Tweet had made its way around, confirming that the mobile game will also release on console. However, they have confirmed that this is fake. Still, that didn’t stop some outlets from reporting the news, which led to a few quick updates following the correction. It shows the determination to be first in this industry and not take the time to confirm that a Twitter account is official.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO