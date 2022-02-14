ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans to hire Bills assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIzcp_0eE3ySPd00

The Houston Texans are expected to hire Buffalo Bills assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire as their new defensive line coach, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Cesaire, 41, spent the last two seasons with Buffalo.

He began his coaching career as an assistant defensive line coach with the University of San Diego from 2015-19 before joining the Bills.

Cesaire spent his entire nine-year playing career with the Chargers. He retired after the 2012 season.

Comments / 0

