Texans to hire Bills assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire

The Houston Texans are expected to hire Buffalo Bills assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire as their new defensive line coach, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Cesaire, 41, spent the last two seasons with Buffalo.

He began his coaching career as an assistant defensive line coach with the University of San Diego from 2015-19 before joining the Bills.

Cesaire spent his entire nine-year playing career with the Chargers. He retired after the 2012 season.

