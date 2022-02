Red Door Community Concerts at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will return to Oxford in February with a performance by Frank Huang, a world-class pianist. “The six-part Red Door Community Concerts series was organized by the Arts Committee of Holy Trinity Oxford to offer concerts of diverse types of music, performed by various artists. The committee sought to offer to the greater Oxford Community a way to be together virtually and in person during the stressful time of COVID. Music is a universal language that unites us in spite of our differences, and soothes our collective soul,” said Sarah Michael, chair of the arts committee at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

OXFORD, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO