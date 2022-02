There are some people in the world who you know would have made wonderful mothers. Betty White was one of those people. She exuded warmth and kindness to all who met her, which would have undoubtedly been passed on to her own children. And while she didn't technically have any of her own, she was a stepmother to her late husband Allen Ludden's three children from his previous marriage. Who were Betty White's stepchildren?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 DAYS AGO