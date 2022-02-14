ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

A Guide to Alvin Lucier

Amadhia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin Lucier, who died December 1st, 2021, at the age of 90, was a giant of experimental music. His insights into sound—how it’s produced, controlled, and experienced, and what that all might mean—were not just conceptually and intellectually profound, but beautiful and magical to experience. As a thinker who demonstrated his...

daily.bandcamp.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Endings Guide

Dying Light 2 features many different choices Aiden will have to make - both with what faction he decides to align with, and who lives and dies. This page lays out all possible endings and how to obtain them, and many of them require you to make several specific choices.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Lost Ark Guides - Guide Hub

Lost Ark is a big game, with a lot of options for players to choose from when it comes to class, playstyle, Lifeskills, and more. Our Lost Ark Guides Hub is aimed to help you get started, find important information about Lost Ark, or maybe learn more about the game. Read on for our guides for Lost Ark below!
VIDEO GAMES
Amadhia

For Fans Of: Black Country, New Road’s “Ants From Up There”

Black Country, New Road have experienced the kind of meteoric rise that can only occur in the British music press. With just two singles to their name in 2019, early hyperbolic praise led to countless accolades, award nominations, and a rapidly growing fanbase. That might be surprising considering the seven members of the London-via-Cambridgeshire group create a complex strain of post-punk, art-rock, and prog tilting towards klezmer, but stranger things have topped the charts.
MUSIC
Amadhia

LANNDS, ”lotus deluxe”

With lotus deluxe, the Florida-based duo of Rania Woodard and Brian Squillace land on an infectious, dreamy, synth-pop sound that is both authentic and expansive. Following a string of EPs, lotus deluxe reveals a new sense of self-assuredness in both the duo’s production and songwriting, showcasing a refreshing vulnerability and instrumental intricacy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Amadhia

The Shortlist, January 2022

Welcome to The Shortlist, where we introduce you to new artists we think you need to know. The title of QuinzeQuinze’s new record Vārua has a double meaning, says group member Julia Dell Angelo. In Tahitian culture, she tells us, “vārua” represents natural phenomenon—rainbows, storms, even meteorites—but also the world of spirits. These notions put the Paris-based outfit in a “wandering mood” and, across seven songs, they use metaphoric images, such as celestial events, to approach personal feelings. The vibe is dark and introspective, affirmed by arrangements that blend traditional instruments like steel drums and the toere (wooden tambour from Tahiti) with synthesizers. “Linking acoustic and electronic sounds often brings unexpected things, bad or good omens, as vārua do,” says Dell Angelo.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Jimi Hendrix Jam with Eric Burdon and War in His Final Public Performance

On September 16, 1970, Eric Burdon and the band War were in the midst of a residency at the legendary London jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s. On that particular night, there was a special guest in the club, who – impressed with the band – had a strong urge to get up and jam with them, an urge he soon acted upon. That guest? One James Marshall Hendrix.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces his debut solo release, four-song EP Portals

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will release his first solo record, Portals, on the band’s own Blackened Recordings label on April 23. Hammett’s ’people’ say of the recording, “Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations. Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu, Portals is both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys. An invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels.”
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Lucier
Person
Albert Einstein
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Paris Phillips Looks Stunning After Dramatic Weight Loss

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
WEIGHT LOSS
radiokmzn.com

KEITH RICHARDS TO RELEASE 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF SOLO ALBUM 'MAIN OFFENDER'

BMG has announced that in honor of the 30th anniversary of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ acclaimed solo album Main Offender, the record label will release a limited edition super-deluxe boxset on March 18. Featuring a number of previously unreleased songs from the Winos Live In London ’92 performance...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Iron Maiden and inclusivity: meet Melbourne’s heavy metal choir

There’s no singing of Handel’s Messiah or Mozart’s Requiem in the Heavy Choir Project. Nor will you catch the group singing popular contemporary choral favourites like Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ or Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’. No, when the Heavy Choir Project takes to the stage at Memo Music Hall for its inaugural performance this March, audiences will be treated to songs from Iron Maiden, Metallica and Helloween. Because (as the name suggests), the Heavy Choir Project is Melbourne’s dedicated heavy metal choir.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Music#Generative Music#Experimental Music#Contemporary Music#Bandcamp#00 10 00 58
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

52 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release Their Debut Album + Invent Heavy Metal

51 years ago today, Black Sabbath released their debut album and kicked off the entire genre of heavy metal. Take an in-depth look at its creation, reception and legacy. It was a clarion call that echoed from the void, a raucous cry of unity for rockers that couldn’t relate to the peace and love vibes of the Woodstock era. The sound had less to do with the escapist tone of most popular music and more to do with the desperation and frustration of living in the detritus of post-World War II Europe.
ROCK MUSIC
myrtlebeachonline.com

Movie guide

Jackass Forever | Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Moonfall...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
IGN

Combat Guide

Fighting is inevitable in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and the faster you learn how to fend for yourself, the longer you’ll survive in-game. Usually, when it comes to fighting regular zombies, it isn’t too hard, but it gets tricky when you fight humans. Luckily in this Dying Light 2 Stay Human Combat Guide, we’ll teach you how to defend yourself and a fast way to learn the ins and outs of a fight.
VIDEO GAMES
GreenwichTime

The Band’s Robbie Robertson Sells Catalog, Rights to New Firm, Iconoclast

The Band’s Robbie Robertson has joined the growing catalog-sale party and sold his music publishing, recorded interests and name, image & likeness rights to Iconoclast, a new firm founded by Olivier Chastan, the former CEO of Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. The news was first reported by Music Business Worldwide.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Patti Smith Performs Livestream From Electric Lady: Review

Patti Smith is adjusting to post-lockdown life, just like the rest of us. "I promised everybody that I would wash my hair for this event," she said last night during a livestream performance from Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The stream was broadcast for Smith's Substack subscribers, a platform on which the singer-songwriter has been uploading poems, stories and videos since April 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney cover Pink Floyd’s Fearless on their new NHC EP

NHC – the supergroup-power-trio made up of LA rock stalwarts Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney – have released a new EP, Intakes And Outtakes. The release contains four new tracks, including covers of Pink Floyd’s Fearless and Level 42 track Something About You, alongside original songs One and the Same and I Could Be Someone Else.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy