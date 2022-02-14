A Guide to Alvin Lucier

Welcome to The Shortlist, where we introduce you to new artists we think you need to know. The title of QuinzeQuinze’s new record Vārua has a double meaning, says group member Julia Dell Angelo. In Tahitian culture, she tells us, “vārua” represents natural phenomenon—rainbows, storms, even meteorites—but also the world of spirits. These notions put the Paris-based outfit in a “wandering mood” and, across seven songs, they use metaphoric images, such as celestial events, to approach personal feelings. The vibe is dark and introspective, affirmed by arrangements that blend traditional instruments like steel drums and the toere (wooden tambour from Tahiti) with synthesizers. “Linking acoustic and electronic sounds often brings unexpected things, bad or good omens, as vārua do,” says Dell Angelo.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO