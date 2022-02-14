ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Most private market investors expect to make more money in 2022—but they’re getting less optimistic

By Jessica Mathews
Fortune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Last week the Nasdaq took another sour turn—closing at a little over 13,791 points, or 3% below what it was trading at Friday open....

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Nearly half of private investors think other startups may be just as bad as Theranos

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Elizabeth Holmes trial left the entire startup industry on the edge of its seat, waiting for a determination on whether the founder of a now-defunct blood testing startup that had raised nearly $1 billion in funding would face a prison sentence for misleading investors and allegedly risking the health of thousands.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bain Capital Ventures#Norwest Venture Partners#Vista Equity Partners#Term Sheet#Nasdaq#Semaphore
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Global investors snap up Chinese stocks despite market declines

BEIJING — International investors are putting more money into Chinese stocks, even as local investors have remained cautious on the mainland markets. Mainland Chinese stock funds saw net inflows of $16.6 billion in January — only the fourth time since the pandemic that monthly inflows have exceeded $10 billion, according to research firm EPFR Global. That followed nearly $11 billion in net inflows in December, the data showed.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
crowdfundinsider.com

Pitchbook Researchers Say We’re at Potential Inflection Point in VC and Financial Markets, as Rising Interest Rates Continue

The early stage continues to resemble the “late stage of years past.” Last year, the median early-stage valuation surged 50% YoY to $45.0 million. This value represents a greater median than the late stage only a few years ago “and illustrates the tsunami of capital that has flowed into the venture strategy,” according to an update from Pitchbook.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Tacoma News Tribune

Soros Fund Management Takes Stake in Rivian

Iconic investor George Soros’ investment company Soros Fund Management snapped up almost 20 million shares of electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report last quarter. The stake was worth $2 billion when Soros Fund Management bought it, but it’s now worth about...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled

BOSTON - Peloton Interactive Inc's stock price tumbled more than 50% in the last three months of 2021 but several prominent investment firms were so sure the at-home fitness company could regain its footing that they bought new or added to existing positions. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. PTON...
STOCKS
Fortune

The downfall of the SPAC: Why one CEO called it quits and more will follow

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It was hard to keep up with the endless slew of IPO filings last year—with some 400 companies adding a ticker to a U.S. stock exchange. Parsing through every S-1 each morning took me a couple hours, which is the precise reason I was first brought on to help with this newsletter.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy