Bank flagged $40K transfer to sheriff deputy’s private account before murder-suicide

A man who killed a New York state trooper in 1978 is now accused of attacking a Watertown police sergeant last week. The Watertown Daily Times reports Harold R. Rounds Jr., 61, of Glen Park, was arrested by Watertown city police on Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Thompson Park. While in the booking room, he allegedly kept trying to get up and walk around; Sgt. Cristin N. O’Brien tried to sit him down, and he allegedly hooked his legs around her and twisted.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO