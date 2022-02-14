ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Bank flagged $40K transfer to sheriff deputy’s private account before murder-suicide

By Tim Knauss
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. – Two months before an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy shot his wife and killed his son and himself,...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 6

Diane Tarbell Mudge
2d ago

I feel bad for this family and the grieving process is going to be a long road 😪

Reply
8
Related
Syracuse.com

Man who killed state trooper in 1978 accused of attacking Watertown police sergeant

A man who killed a New York state trooper in 1978 is now accused of attacking a Watertown police sergeant last week. The Watertown Daily Times reports Harold R. Rounds Jr., 61, of Glen Park, was arrested by Watertown city police on Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Thompson Park. While in the booking room, he allegedly kept trying to get up and walk around; Sgt. Cristin N. O’Brien tried to sit him down, and he allegedly hooked his legs around her and twisted.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Young Upstate NY girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under staircase

Saugerties, N.Y. — A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
50K+
Followers
38K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy