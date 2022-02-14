Bank flagged $40K transfer to sheriff deputy’s private account before murder-suicide
Syracuse, N.Y. – Two months before an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy shot his wife and killed his son and himself,...www.syracuse.com
Syracuse, N.Y. – Two months before an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy shot his wife and killed his son and himself,...www.syracuse.com
I feel bad for this family and the grieving process is going to be a long road 😪
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 6