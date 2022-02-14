ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Releases Blueprints For Maverick Owners To 3D Print Accessories

By Andy Kalmowitz
Jalopnik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Maverick has been nothing short of a hit for the Blue Oval. In fact, the company had to stop taking orders for 2022 because demand was too high. The truck’s mix of usability and a DIY attitude have made it incredibly popular. A big part of...

jalopnik.com

CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Owners Are Modifying Their Trucks With Parts From Other Fords

The new Ford Maverick pickup has been a storming success, and has proven once and for all that the US does in fact have an appetite for smaller trucks. The Hybrid version has been blowing minds with its excellent fuel economy, and Ford is already planning a massive future for this new pickup franchise. New owners are also discovering that there are more benefits to owning a Maverick than meets the eye: thanks to Ford's massive parts bin, some owners are starting to swap in parts from the Mavericks sibling, the Ford Escape, including the Escape's fully digital gauge cluster, and the steering wheel out of an Explorer.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Ford Maverick Is Doing Great, Thanks For Asking

Here in the United States, bigger is often shorthand for better. We want more space, more cargo capacity, more towing and more ride height. In that spirit, many saw the new Ford Maverick as doomed from the start — its small, fuel-efficient, car-like design is everything Americans don’t like in a truck. After last month’s sales numbers, however, it seems the Maverick is an absolute hit.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Some Ford Maverick Owners Report Decals Peeling Off In Car Wash

A small number of Ford Maverick owners have posted to the mavericktruckclub.com forum about an annoying issue that sees the decals peeling off of their new trucks. A series of photos show a number of decals on multiple vehicles, including “FX4” decals and side stripes, peeling off the trucks. Although there appears to be no greater damage, the owners are still annoyed.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Leasing the Ford Maverick Just Got More Difficult

Who knew that the 2022 Ford Maverick would be so difficult to find? This little truck is becoming increasingly elusive. Due to high demand and limited inventory, Ford Maverick price incentives and lease deals are disappearing. Can you lease a 2022 Ford Maverick?. Technically, you can lease a 2022 Ford...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Already Immortalized With Lego Kit

When Ford first announced it would resurrect the Maverick nameplate, we had no idea it would return as one of the brand’s most successful models. More than a year after its launch, the little truck is an absolute hit on the market and the automaker is having problems meeting the demand. Ford even asked its execs to return their leased Mavericks so dealers could sell them to private customers. These amazing market results deserve a little recognition, right?
CARS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ford suspends Maverick orders

For the second time in a span of two months, Ford Motor Co. has stopped accepting orders for a new vehicle after being overwhelmed by consumer demand. At the end of January, the automaker stopped taking orders on its all-new 2022 Maverick compact pickup truck — both hybrid and gasoline versions — until summer. In December, the company stopped taking reservations for its all-electric F-150 Lightning.
CARS
Tom's Hardware

3D Print a Steam Deck: Valve Releases Official CAD Files

One of the most-anticipated products of the year, Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming PC won't ship for months and will cost you at least $399. However, if you don't have the money or patience, you can 3D print a non-working Steam Deck right now. Today, Valve posted CAD files of the outside of the Steam Deck on its GitLab page for anyone to download.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Ahead of the Steam Deck release date, Valve lets users 3D-print their own custom shells for the portable console

Unlike Sony's fight against third-party PlayStation 5 console color shells, Valve will be embracing the design modding community with its upcoming Steam Deck portable gaming console. Valve just posted the CAD files of the Steam Deck's surface topology for the world to see and enthusiasts to 3D-print Steam Deck shells out of. Whether the move is to compensate for the fact that its Steam Deck will only be available in black at launch to simplify its production, or stemming from a genuine belief in the power of third-party solutions, Valve's Steam Deck CAD files are available over at GitHub for anyone to download and peruse as they please, with only a few common sense caveats:
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

These 3D-printed socket accessories are designed to organize and protect your electrical wires

Socket Tools is a collection of 3D-printed spring coverings and wire organizers to tidy up the wires that clutter our living spaces. If you picture your bedside, maybe you’ll find a small desk lamp, a book or two, your phone charger, and maybe a few small appliances like a floor heater or humidifier. Whatever your bedside looks like, it’s safe to say, electrical wires probably take up most of the picture. While completely getting rid of electrical wires is out of the question, finding ways to keep them tidy is a good start to organizing the rest of our living spaces. Socket Tools, a quirky collection of 3D-printed plug coverings and wire hooks, designed by Kenji Abe presents one way of organizing our electrical appliances.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Valve is letting anyone 3D print their own Steam Deck accessories

In a world full of Sonys and Nintendos, be a Valve. While they’re getting ready to ship out the highly-anticipated Steam Deck, Valve released all the CAD files for its upcoming handheld gaming device. This means we can 3D print it, or at least the shell of it, even before we get our hands on the real one.
VIDEO GAMES
MotorBiscuit

No FITS Allowed: Make 3D Parts for the 2022 Ford Maverick

An automaker embracing customization doesn’t happen every day. Ford is embracing it with the new 2022 Ford Maverick. This compact pickup truck, built to handle truck duties for weekend warriors, is also a practical daily driver. Alone, this factor isn’t interesting at all, but what is interesting is the customization offered. The Maverick is the first vehicle from Ford using the Ford Integrated Tether System, or FITS. With this system in place, no FITS are allowed.
CARS
hackaday.com

Defective 3D Printing For Great Strength

Most of us want our 3D prints to be perfect. But at Cornell University, they’ve been experimenting with deliberately introducing defects into printed titanium. Why? Because using a post-print treatment of heat and pressure they can turn those defects into assets, leading to a stronger and more ductile printed part.
ENGINEERING
Jalopnik

The Ford GT's Production Run Will Be Over By The End Of 2022

It’s the end of the line — quite literally — for the current generation Ford GT, which will see its final year in 2022. So far, 1,100 out of a total 1,350 cars have rolled. That means there are only 250 cars left for you to get your hands on if you want a new GT and have, I don’t know, like half a million dollars lying around, just begging to be spent.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Make your own mini-V8 engine model with this simple guide

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. If you've ever wondered how a four-stroke V-8 engine actually works, then you might want to have a go at making a simple model one. Like anything in life, by getting your hands dirty, and your eye in on the detail, you become intimately familiar with how these things actually work.
CARS
Jalopnik

These Are The Brands With The Biggest Markups Right Now

Vehicle markups don’t look as if they’re going anywhere anytime soon. Inventory-starved dealers are in an “I know what I have so I’m not budging”-mode when it comes to new car pricing. While markups are widespread, a few brands are priced a bit higher than most, with Edmunds reporting that nine auto brands have the highest markups in the industry.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

This Bronco Manufacturing 'Misbuild' Might Make A Cool Option

Manufacturing cars is hard. It’s so damn hard, they’re all made with so very many parts, some of which are just so damn tiny, and they all have to fit together just the right way — it’s amazing we’re able to pull it off as well as we do, by the millions, day after day. Of course, mistakes happen, and sometimes those mistakes make it out of the factory, and then we get to see them and enjoy a sedate if slightly cruel chuckle. This Bronco provides us with just that.
CARS
Gadget Flow

Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series offers automatic dynamic tracking

Developed with content creators in mind, the Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series is pretty impressive. Altogether, the collection includes the Pod Lite, Pod One, Pod Active, Pod Gold, and Pod Black. The Pod Lite suits beginner creators who need something to take on the go and capture every moment. Then, the Pod One best suits YouTube and vlogging. Next, the Pod Active works great for creators who are always in motion filming fitness routines and more. Or choose the Pod Gold for business use and the Pod Black to capture in 360º for livestreaming and 3D Tours. Most options come with remote controls, extendable feet, human tracking, and smart capture. Additionally, they let you take video calls and provide access to 12+ fun create modes. Overall, if you’re a livestreamer or make other kinds of videos, these Pods are for you.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Lattice Bike Saddles

The conceptual VAEN Bike Saddle has been designed by Vasi Gandhi as a supportive, futuristic take on the bicycle component that incorporates some of the latest technological processes. The seat is achieved with an organic lattice foam structure that has been 3D-printed and works to provide impressive cushioning against bumps in the road. This is paired with a cover on the top to add in further durability against daily use.
BICYCLES

