Income Tax

3 Timely Ways to Spend Your Tax Refund This Year

By Annie Nova, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average tax refund in 2021 was more than $2,800. Here are some timely ways to spend the money this year. For many American families, the largest cash infusion they get all year is their tax refund. The average check cut by the IRS was more than $2,800 in...

AL.com

Here’s the average tax refund for 2022 … so far

The latest data from the Internal Revenue Service shows the agency has received some 16.68 million tax returns since it began accepting paperwork on Jan. 24. Of those, 12.99 million returns have been processed with 4.46 million resulting in refunds. According to the IRS, the average refund so far this...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

When Can I Expect My Tax Refund? What You Should Do Is as Follows:

Tax season began less than a month ago, but some early filers have already received their refunds. Refunds arrive in bank accounts on average 21 days after the IRS receives the tax return. Waiting can be stressful, especially if three weeks have passed with no refund. Once your return has been processed, you can start tracking your deposit.
INCOME TAX
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Four reasons why your tax refund may be delayed in 2022

TAX filing season is here - and many people are beginning to file. The Internal Revenue Agency (IRS) is facing another challenging season partially due to millions of unprocessed returns. It started accepting tax returns on January 24, with the general deadline set on April 18. The IRS typically issues...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three in four Americans receive an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But with this tax season now open, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
101wkqx.com

It’s your money and you want it NOW! Get your tax refund, fast!

It’s that time of year, tax time. Have you filed your taxes yet? What are you waiting for?! Here are some tips to getting your refund back quickly, because it might take longer this year given the circumstances. Ask for direct deposit. That way you don’t wait for USPS...
INCOME TAX
californiaexaminer.net

Some Are Glancing at an Extra $2,200 in Tax Refund Cash Already.

The Internal Revenue Service issued statistics on Friday that provide taxpayers with an early indication of the start of the tax season. So far, the average tax refund has been $2,201 as of February 4, which is roughly two weeks after the Internal Revenue Service started receiving tax returns on January 24, when the filing season officially began.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

How to spot tax refund scams

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" finance expert Dan Roccato explained how to spot tax collection scams for the 2022 season. DAN ROCCATO: And they come out of the woodwork this time of the year, and they get super creative. There's basically two types tax collection scams - you know where you get that phone call, the text, 'you owe money, the IRS. And if you don't pay immediately, we're sending you off to Rikers,' you know. Well, I've gotten those, I think you've gotten those as well. They're scams. The IRS doesn't call you, the IRS doesn't text you. That's just not the part of the game. The other one is a tax verification. You know, give us your personal data so we can verify your information immediately. And by the way, that personal data is your social security number and your bank account number. They are clearly scams, and they've gotten really sophisticated at this, Maria. So you've got to be especially on guard for the next few months as we get through tax season.
INCOME TAX
SFGate

Your Home Tax Deduction Checklist: Did You Get Them All?

Welcome to your home tax deduction checklist! For homeowners, this kind of guidance is essential in the wake of all the changes ushered in by the new tax plan, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that are still rolling in. The biggest change for 2021? The standard deduction jumped...
INCOME TAX
Jake Wells

Two Tax Law Changes To Increase The Cash You Receive

cashPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Creative Commons) Here are two income tax tips you need to know that will likely put more cash in your pocket. During 2021, The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) went into affect. The important change is that some individuals can get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax item: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals.
KIX 105.7

Have You Done Your Taxes? How To Get Faster Refund

Have any of you done your taxes yet? This year will be an unusual one for me. Since I lived in two states, I will have to file two state returns, and then I collected unemployment too. Not to mention figuring out what you can deduct. We are two months...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Retiring Early? A New IRS Rule Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

The Great Resignation is translating into a flood of early retirements. When the decision to retire has been made suddenly, there are challenges and roadblocks that can cost the retiree dearly. Many of these challenges are dependent on what age you are when you leave employment. For example, you can’t access your Social Security until age 62, and even then, your benefit will be at a steep discount that you’re saddled with for life. Further, you can’t sign up for Medicare until you’re age 65.
PERSONAL FINANCE
