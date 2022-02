Don’t get it twisted. We got money. That certainly doesn’t mean we all are rich. But it does mean all of us are not poor. This is volume 10 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel white businesses/entities in Philadelphia and white employers in Philadelphia to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically as well as politically because, in a capitalist democracy, money and politics talk — meaning persuade — and BS walks — meaning leaves empty-handed.

