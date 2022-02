LOS ANGELES, Calif. (February 7, 2022) – Limited series in development on country music icon Mickey Gilley and the rise and fall of his world-famous nightclub. In what has been called “the Studio54 of the West,” Gilley’s Club, was a football-field-sized dancehall in the gritty refinery town of Pasadena, Texas—the center of the cowboy universe in 1978. With a capacity of 6,000, the largest honky-tonk on the planet was frequented by an assortment of patrons that ranged from oilfield roughnecks to movie stars. It was the place to see and be seen until it all ended in accusations, threats and a suspicious fire that would leave the club in ashes.

