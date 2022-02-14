Court documents say Annapolis man shot two children after one allegedly broke into his home

Charging documents reveal how two children ended up shot Saturday afternoon in Annapolis.

It all started just after 4pm, when John Estep called police to his home on Obery Court for a group of kids banging on his front door.

By the time officers arrived, the kids were gone but Estep said it had been a constant issue.

A little after 7 that night, police were called back to the home by a neighbor who said the kids were kicking the door again.

Minutes after another 911 call came in for the area, this time for reports of shots fired.

On scene officers found two children, a 14-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, who had been shot.

Less than an hour later, Estep notified police that he'd been involved in the shooting, and wanted to turn himself in.

He told investigators that after police had left the first time, a larger group of kids returned to his home.

Estep said they made threats and continued to repeatedly bang on his door, causing him to fear for his safety.

As all this was unfolding, Estep said one kid kicked in his door and entered the home.

That's when Estep told police he grabbed his gun and shot the teen.

By then, the group of kids had moved to the side of Estep's home where they began banging some more on his window.

Estep again fired his gun, causing the group to scatter.

After that, Estep left the home and tried heading to his car which was parked around the corner.

While walking there, Estep admitted to firing a 'warning shot' into the ground, because he was unsure who could be waiting for him around the corner.

When made aware that a girl had also been shot in the back, Estep told police she must have been part of the crowd that ran away.

Investigators were able to interview the teenage boy who was shot. He admitted to knocking on Estep's door, but denied entering the home, despite evidence at the scene suggesting the home was broken into.

The little girl was unable to speak with police, because she was undergoing surgery.

Her mother confirmed to investigators that she had been in the area with a group of other kids around the time of the incident.

Camera footage of the area also showed her running from Obery Court to her home around that same time.

Both children are in stable condition, and are expected to survive.

Based on the number of spent 9mm cartridges recovered inside the home, detectives believe Estep fired at least 22 times. The handgun he used was turned over to police.

Estep faces several charges including two counts of first degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance.