2023 Acura Integra Orders Open March 10

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 has only been on the scene for a few months, but the aftermarket tuning scene has already started getting its claws into this German beauty. This all-new R232 generation model is the first to be developed from the ground up by the AMG department and delivers a hammer-blow of performance, but a certain tuner that we love to hate thinks that it can improve on what has taken Mercedes-AMG thousands of hours to perfect. Say hello to the Manhart SL 800 R. Manhart is a German tuning company specializing in luxury German sports cars, and has delivered some of the most outrageous builds we've ever seen. This tuner loves to make a mess of BMWs, but will sometimes venture into the Mercedes stable, and this SL is its latest victim.
