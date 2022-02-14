ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Acura Integra Orders Open March 10

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: An Acura spokesperson responded with a statement about the limited number of Integras available from these reservations. "While long-term production of 2023 Acura Integra will not be limited, we know that a number of customers want to be among the first to own the return of this iconic Acura model....

