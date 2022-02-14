ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond sneakers, $100k tickets and The Rock! Everything that happened at Super Bowl LVI

By Bang Showbiz
Chicot County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Super Bowl is one of the biggest nights in the sporting calendar. This year,...

The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
saturdaytradition.com

Wife of Rams WR reportedly went into labor during Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had more than one reason to celebrate on Super Bowl Sunday. According to reports, he and his wife, Samaria, welcomed their son into the world. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Jefferson learned of his wife going into labor after the Rams secured...
California State
The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
Vince Lombardi
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
ClutchPoints

Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
The Spun

Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Dating A Lakers Player

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is apparently hoping that the second time is the charm with her and a Los Angeles Lakers player. Azalea, who was engaged to former Laker Nick Young from June 2015-June 2016, is reportedly dating current Los Angeles guard Malik Monk. The pair had Valentine’s Day dinner together on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.
Popculture

Super Bowl 2023: Date, Location and How to Watch

Super Bowl LVI has come to an end, which means it's now time to start talking about Super Bowl LVII. Planning for the game has already started as the city has to get ready for the game as well as the events leading up to it. The 2023 Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, and Fox will broadcast the game with a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff time.
