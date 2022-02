Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor accumulated just six wins over his first two seasons as the team’s head coach, but helped lead his team to the Super Bowl in 2021 where they fell just short to the Los Angeles Rams. It was a game in which Cincinnati battled back from a 10-point deficit to take a one touchdown lead early in the third quarter, but the pass rush of the Rams was the deciding factor. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times, as the Rams claimed a 23-20 victory.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO