GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MUSKEGON HTS HOMICIDE: Police in Muskegon Heights are asking for the public’s help with an ongoing murder investigation. They have released security camera footage from the Shell-Mart on West Sherman and Peck Street where 27-year-old Lawrence Longmire was shot and killed in October. 28-year-old Sir-urious Wynn has been charged in his murder. Police say if you see him to call 911.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO