Deal on EU tech rules possible by June, key lawmaker says

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers and countries could reach a deal by the end of June on proposed tech rules forcing online platforms to better police the internet despite differences in their approach, the lawmaker steering the negotiations said on Monday. The Digital Services Act (DSA) proposed...

Comments / 0

wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
Reuters

Canada seeks to join EU challenge against China at WTO

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada will seek to join the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia to be included in consultations as part of the European Union's dispute with China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania. "Canada is concerned by China's recent trade...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Breton
Person
Margrethe Vestager
US News and World Report

EU Has Failed to Create Gold Standard for Green Finance, Spain Says

MADRID/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European countries and companies could end up defining their own standards on green investments if Brussels fails to impose the "gold standard" and classifies spending on gas and nuclear energy as sustainable, a Spanish minister said on Wednesday. The European Union has split opinion among member states...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Alphabet Inc#Tech#Eu#Reuters#The Digital Services Act#Dsa#Amazon Com Inc#Apple Inc#French Digital Affairs#Council#Parliament#The European Commission
Fortune

Belgium becomes the latest country to adopt a 4-day workweek

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Belgian employees won the right to perform a full workweek in four days instead of the usual five without loss of salary, part of an agreement that aims to make Belgium’s notoriously rigid labor market more flexible.
LABOR ISSUES
Lebanon-Express

EU to remind Britain that N.Ireland border checks are required

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will tell British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Thursday that border checks on agri-food products from Britain to Northern Ireland are an essential part of their Brexit divorce deal.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

EU's Vestager Says Analysing Metaverse Ahead of Possible Regulatory Action

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union authorities need to better understand the futuristic digital world known as the 'metaverse' before they can decide how to regulate it, the bloc's antitrust chief said on Tuesday. The metaverse involves a network of virtual environments accessed via different devices where users can work, socialize...
INTERNET
Telegraph

EU withholds millions from Poland in row over coal mine

The European Union will withhold millions of euros in payments to Poland to recover unpaid fines, in a move that risks inflaming tensions between Brussels and Warsaw. In an unprecedented move, the European Commission activated its offsetting procedure for the first time to recoup around €15 million from Poland after its government refused to pay a €500,000-a-day fine for failing to comply with a European Court of Justice ruling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
go955.com

No EU access for UK clearing houses after June 2025, McGuinness says

LONDON (Reuters) -There will be no access to the European Union for Britain’s derivatives clearing houses after June 2025, the bloc’s financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said on Friday. Britain’s departure from the EU has largely severed the country’s financial services ties with the bloc. But...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

'End of the Road' for Euro Clearing in London After June 2025, Says EU Official

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union agreed on Tuesday to prolong until June 30, 2025 permission for Britain's clearing houses to continue serving customers in the bloc, with officials saying it would be the final extension. Clearing has become a Brexit battle ground between Britain and the EU as the bloc...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Polish Ruling Party Presents Bill to End Rule of Law Dispute With EU

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's ruling nationalists proposed legislation on Friday aiming to ease a dispute with the European Union over judiciary independence and unlock access to EU funds. Last October, the EU's top court ruled Poland must pay one million euros ($1.13 million) a day in fines for maintaining a...
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

EU Drafts on Tech Rules Sound Counteroffensive to the US and China

The European Union has been working hard to become a world leader in setting tech rules. Last Wednesday, the European Commission announced a plan for increasing its influence in setting global technology standards, as the bloc is currently falling behind in international standardization organizations, where government policymakers, tech giants, and experts gather to make rules for how the emerging technology should work.
U.S. POLITICS
myrtlebeachonline.com

EU can withhold funds from Hungary, Poland, top court rules

In a ruling hailed as a boost to democratic values, the European Union’s highest court said Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc can suspend support payments to member states if they breach rule of law principles. The right-wing governments of Hungary and Poland, which had challenged the EU's right to...
LAW
TheStreet

Exempting Some Crypto Deals From IRS Makes Sense, Lawmakers Say

Citing "antiquated regulations around virtual currency," U.S. lawmakers introduced the latest version of a bill that exempt cryptocurrency users from paying taxes on transactions under $200. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and David Schweikert R-Ariz., introduced the Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act, which they said would "create a workable structure for...
CONGRESS & COURTS

