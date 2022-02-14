Saratoga Police experiencing phone outage

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Saratoga Springs Police department said Monday morning they are experiencing an outage for their non-emergency number. Calls placed to (518) 584-1800 will not reach dispatchers at this time.

Police are working with their vendors to resolve the situation. In the meantime, they ask you do not use 911 for non-emergency calls. Once the cause of the outage is determined, more information will be provided.

