In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Yusif Eyvazov has released a new song entitled “My Anna.”. The tenor took to social media to announce the release stating, “My dear friends and subscribers, this year I’ve decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a special way. The release of my new song ‘MY ANNA’ is dedicated to MY LOVE Anna Netrebko, MY SPECIAL AND ONLY ANNA! This incredibly beautiful song was written by the talented songwriter Mark Tishman! Thank you, Mark for such a touching song and for your soul in it! Thanks to MY ANNA for love, for beauty in our lives, for Tiago. I wish all of you to be happy, let your wildest dreams come true !!”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO