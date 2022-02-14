ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Love Stories of the Capital Region: Match made in pandemic

By Cassie Hudson
 2 days ago

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The annual Fall Foliage Parade in North Adams is a beloved tradition for locals and visitors. This year it played an important role in our next Love Story of the Capital Region .

Hope Shaw and AJ Bona found love in a hopeless place: the middle of a pandemic. Their relationship started on Facebook’s dating service and quickly grew into a forever love.

After Bona accidentally got the engagement ring delivered to their home, he was on a mission to surprise her with the proposal. He says the plan didn’t get made until the day before it happened.

The setting was the annual Fall Foliage Parade in North Adams. Dressed in a costume—The Noid, who you might recognize from Domino’s commercials—Bona surprised Shaw with an unbelievable proposal.

NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady woman turns 100 years old

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Virginia Brach celebrated a major milestone this week. On February 15, she turned 100 years old. Born in 1922, Brach used to work for General Electric during World War II. She still takes great pride in that so many years later. Brach is currently a resident of Kingsway Community in Schenectady. […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
