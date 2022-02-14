High School Girls Basketball Focus: Kasson-Mantorville wins a big one

The Crookston Pirates and East Grand Forks Green Wave Girl’s Hockey teams have met three times during the regular season. That wasn’t enough for them, they are going to meet one more time and it’s in the Section 8A Tournament semi-finals tonight AT East Grand Forks for the THIRD time! The two teams played on December 21 with East Grand Forks winning at home 4-3, then they met January 28 in East Grand Forks with the Pirates winning 3-1 and six days ago they met in Crookston and they skated to a 2-2 overtime tie!!! So they are 1-1-1 against each other and the biggest stage so far will decide who wins the rivalry and moves on to the Section 8A Championship on Thursday in East Grand Forks. Game time tonight is about 8:00 PM and will follow the other semi-final between Warroad and Thief River Falls which starts at 6:00 PM with all the games at the East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Crookston/East Grand Forks will be on KROX RADIO starting with the Riverview Health pre-game show at 7:20 PM and also the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game will also be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO