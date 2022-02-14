PSP Investments’ president and CEO announces future retirement

Wienerschnitzel has promoted J.R. Galardi to the role of CEO, according to a press release. The title of CEO has been added to his current position as company president which he has held since 2017. In his expanded role, Galardi will oversee all Galardi Group Inc. concepts including Wienerschnitzel, Tastee Freez and Hamburger Stand. Having grown up with the brand, Galardi brings two decades of unique insight and experience to his elevated leadership role. His first job was with Wienerschnitzel as a janitor and over the years has touched nearly every facet of the business, from the fry station and drive-thru window to marketing, operations, community relations and business development.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO