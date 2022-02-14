ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP Investments’ president and CEO announces future retirement

By Released
irei.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe C$204.5 billion ($160.5 billion) Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) announced the retirement of Neil Cunningham, president and CEO, to take place on March 31, 2023. During his 19-year tenure at...

irei.com

shipnc.com

Presbyterian Senior Living CEO has announced his retirement

Presbyterian Senior Living (PSL) has announced that James Bernardo, president and CEO, will retire at the end of 2022. Bernardo has been employed at PSL for 37 years, serving in a number of positions from executive director to chief operating officer, and for the last three years as president and CEO.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Reuben Brothers, Welltower form U.K. senior housing JV

Reuben Brothers (RB) and Welltower have announced the formation of a long-term strategic partnership in conjunction with Reuben Brothers’ acquisition of Avery Healthcare, one of Welltower’s largest operating partners and the company’s largest partner in the United Kingdom. The 50-50 joint venture partnership is expected to generate...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Schroders Capital strengthens its Asia Pacific real estate team

Schroders Capital has appointed Andrew Haskins as head of strategy and investor advisory, Schroders Capital real estate Asia Pacific, a newly created role. Based in Hong Kong, Haskins will be responsible for providing insight on markets, asset classes and best risk weighted investment strategies, as well as providing the team with market advice and forecasts. He will support the existing team of highly experienced professionals, complementing their work of selecting, managing and enhancing property assets to create value for institutional clients.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Manulife names new global head of real estate for private markets

Manulife Investment Management has named Marc Feliciano as global head of real estate, private markets. Feliciano will oversee all aspects of the real estate business, including portfolio management, investments, asset management, and the integration of sustainability into both investments and operations. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing Manulife Investment Management’s global real estate investment strategy and increasing its capabilities on behalf of clients, including Manulife’s general account.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Savills IM deploys €175m with acquisition of two logistics assets

Savills Investment Management has acquired two logistics assets in France and the United Kingdom on behalf of its Vestas European Strategic Allocation Logistics Fund (VESALF I), for a combined price of €175 million ($199 million). Located on Mercia Park, Tamworth, U.K., the first acquisition constitutes a sale and leaseback...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Hines adds $600m for open-ended core-plus fund

Hines U.S. Property Partners (HUSPP), Hines’ flagship commingled U.S. core-plus fund, has closed on an additional $600 million of equity, bringing the fund’s aggregate commitments to $1.4 billion. This latest capital influx gives the fund more than $2.3 billion of total investment capacity. The open-ended fund secured commitments...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Firms call on investment managers to focus on affordable housing in the U.K.

Cardano and Big Society Capital have called on real estate managers to focus on fund strategies that increase the supply of good quality, affordable housing in the United Kingdom. The consultancy and social impact investor have joined forces to direct up to £195 million (€233 million/$265 million) of new investment...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Tristan Fund acquires Northwest Paris office campus for €175m

CCP 5 L.L, a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners, has acquired the iconic Ateliers du Parc office campus located in the city center of Clichy, in Paris’ Northwest first ring, from Deka Immobilien Investment for €175 million ($199 million). The property, located on its own street block,...
BUSINESS
rolling out

Orchestra Partners appoints Kim Hunter to corporate advisory board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (February 16, 2022) – Orchestra Partners announces the appointment of Kim Hunter to the Independent Corporate Advisory Board, effective immediately. Hunter brings strategic integrated marketing communications expertise, deep prior experience in growing professional services firm, as well as an entrepreneurial mindset with proven experience with innovation. Following the appointment of Mr. Hunter, the Board will comprise five directors. He will be serving a three-year term, which is subject to shareholder approval.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Stronghold Fund to Focus on FinTech, Web3

Stronghold’s $100 million investment fund, Stronghold Capital, plans to focus on supporting overlooked and underrepresented founders and fund managers, the payments and FinTech ecosystem, Web3 and blockchain, according to a Wednesday (Feb. 16) press release. The fund has already loaded capital into Alameda Research, through a decentralized finance (DeFi)...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payroll Startup Check Raises $75M in Stripe-Led Series C

Check, a payroll infrastructure company, announced Wednesday (Feb. 16) that it raised $75 million in a Series C round led by Stripe. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Bedrock, Thrive and Index. Check’s services allow for platforms to put payroll services in their products. The company publicly...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

VC fund to boost investments in Black-led health tech

Nashville, Tenn.-based investment firm Jumpstart Health created a fund to exclusively invest in Black-led health technology startups, CNBC reported Feb. 16. According to CNBC, the venture capital industry is among the least diverse in finance. Nearly eight out of 10 VC investment partners in 2020 were white, 15 percent Asian and just 3 percent Black, according to the VC Human Capital Survey conducted by Deloitte, in conjunction with the National Venture Capital Association and Venture Forward.
NASHVILLE, TN
pymnts.com

JPMorgan Veteran Jennifer Barker to Lead BNY Mellon Treasury Services

JPMorgan veteran Jennifer Barker has been named chief executive officer of the Treasury Services division of Bank of New York (BNY) Mellon. The banking giant announced the appointment Wednesday (Feb. 16), saying the role will have Barker overseeing the company’s domestic and cross-border payments, U.S. dollar clearing, trade finance and liquidity management capabilities to clients in the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Blackstone announces €21b recapitalization of Mileway

Blackstone announced that existing investors in Mileway, its 14.7-million-square-meter pan-European last-mile logistics company, have agreed to recapitalize the company for €21 billion ($24 billion) alongside Blackstone’s Core+ strategy and to hold the business for the long term. The recapitalization remains subject to a “go-shop” process that will commence immediately.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Mosaic Announces 4th Consecutive Wash100 Award for Tina Dolph, Siemens Government Technologies President & CEO

Executive Mosaic has presented Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, her fourth consecutive Wash100 Award in recognition of her leadership in smart infrastructure and energy management. Dolph’s inclusion in Executive Mosaic’s 2022 class of the most significant contributors in the government contracting sector builds on her win in 2021 that underscored her efforts to drive SGT’s growth.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Bell Partners closes $930m core venture

Bell Partners has completed the final close for its core multifamily venture that includes Bell Core Fund I. Once fully invested, the company anticipates the venture’s total equity capitalization will be $930 million from a broad range of domestic and international institutional investors. With leverage, the venture intends to...
BUSINESS
QSR Web

Wienerschnitzel promotes president to CEO

Wienerschnitzel has promoted J.R. Galardi to the role of CEO, according to a press release. The title of CEO has been added to his current position as company president which he has held since 2017. In his expanded role, Galardi will oversee all Galardi Group Inc. concepts including Wienerschnitzel, Tastee Freez and Hamburger Stand. Having grown up with the brand, Galardi brings two decades of unique insight and experience to his elevated leadership role. His first job was with Wienerschnitzel as a janitor and over the years has touched nearly every facet of the business, from the fry station and drive-thru window to marketing, operations, community relations and business development.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Investcorp announces $640m industrial acquisition

Investcorp has acquired 64 industrial properties totaling approximately 5.6 million square feet across seven major U.S. markets for $640 million. The properties grow Investcorp’s U.S. industrial real estate holdings to approximately $3.5 billion across approximately 32 million square feet, comprising more than 425 buildings. The latest acquisitions provide Investcorp...
ECONOMY
irei.com

DRC Savills Investment Management raises €600m for high-yield debt strategy

DRC Savills Investment Management (DRC SIM), the real estate debt financing arm of Savills Investment Management, has completed a final close of its fourth fund in its high-yield debt strategy, European Real Estate Debt IV (ERED IV). The fund hit its target with €600 million ($680 million) of capital commitments...
REAL ESTATE

