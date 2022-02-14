ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Shelter-in-place’ ordered at Fisk University

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A “shelter-in-place” order was issued Monday morning for students, faculty and staff at Fisk University in Nashville.

A campus alert reported the university received a call threatening an “explosive or threatening device.”

According to the alert, Carnegie Hall and Cravath Hall were cleared and closed while employee were asked to report to the library to shelter-in-place.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhPRG_0eE3lpqF00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqhXO_0eE3lpqF00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTdnS_0eE3lpqF00
    (Photo: WKRN)

Executive Vice President Jens Frederksen told News 2 the school received a bomb threat and immediately went into safety protocols. Students, faculty and staff were sheltered until law enforcement could fully secure the campus.

According to the Associated Press, at least a dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia received bomb threats earlier this month. Many of the schools locked down their campuses for a time and authorities found no bombs after extensive searches.

The threats to some of the other schools also were telephoned in, school officials have said, but few details of those calls have been released, according to AP.

“This is not an isolated incident, we have beefed up our security in recent weeks in part because of what has transpired elsewhere but we cannot speculate until we know more,” explained Frederksen.

Metro police have since left the campus and the school has closed for the remainder of Monday under an abundance of caution.

Those who do not live on campus are asked to leave while residents on campus are asked to remain in their dorms except for dining.

Campus security will be increased with uniformed officers in and around dining and residential facilities.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2

LPR cameras unable to read some Tennessee specialty tags

A News 2 investigation into possibly flawed Tennessee license plates has the state investigating whether the new plates are invisible to some LPR cameras around the state. And now it's possible that some Tennessee specialty plates already on the roads could be just as hard for these cameras to see at night.
TENNESSEE STATE
