Yesterday, it was announced that the Academy Awards this year are going to be hosted by comedians Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes, and Amy Schumer. These are three funny women that I’m sure will do a great job, but they were not the first trio the Academy had in mind. The New York Times reports that the first choice for hosting this year’s show were the stars of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

