Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has announced the citywide mask mandate designed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted on Feb. 16. The end of the mandate comes as Covid cases and hospitalizations in Stamford are in decline – as of Feb. 10, Stamford’s seven-day average in cases per 100,000 has declined from an omicron peak of 334.3 to 17.3. However, masks will still be required in hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare and childcare facilities, schools, municipal buildings and on public transit.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO