Boston, MA

Black Creator's Network: Ally

NBA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlly Thatcher, a designer from Boston, created the logo for...

www.nba.com

texasmetronews.com

Black Star Network Announces Launch of New Shows

The Black Star Network, the only Black owned broadcast network with a daily digital show in the world, is announcing several new shows that will all be up and running in February. Black Star Network was launched by veteran journalist Roland Martin on September 2, 2021. Watching the content on...
TV & VIDEOS
hiconsumption.com

LEGO Shines a Worthy Light on Black Creators & Afrofuturism

LEGO has made clear where they land on the spectrum of equality in the past with its vibrant Everyone Is Awesome build. Looking to push its inclusive agenda forward, the revered toy company is celebrating Black History Month by shedding some light on Ekow Nimako, a talented Toronto-based artist that sculpts unique Afrofuturist models from a plethora of LEGO elements.
SOCIETY
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Austin

Trevor Scott chats with the creators and hosts of KUT's new 'Black Austin Matters' podcast

Aiming to give voice to the daily experiences of black Austinites, while deepening mutual understanding throughout the broader Austin community. That is the mission of 'Black Austin Matters' a new podcast from KUT 90.5. The podcast is hosted by two University of Texas at Austin professors, Dr. Richard Reddick, Distinguished Service Professor and Associate Dean for Equity, Community Engagement, and Outreach in the College of Education at UT Austin, and Lisa B. Thompson, Bobby and Sherri Patton Professor of African and African Diaspora Studies, and advisor to the dean for faculty mentoring and support in the College of Liberal Arts at UT Austin. Trevor Scott had the opportunity to chat with them to learn more about the show and how you can be a part of this important conversation.
AUSTIN, TX
1051thebounce.com

10 Inventions Made By Black Creators We’d Be Lost Without

There’s a lot of inventions that we use every day that would be impossible without the brillance of Black inventors. Take a look at 10 Black inventions that we would be completely lost without:. In 1905, Madam C.J. Walker (real name Sarah Breedlove) invented an innovative line of African...
SOCIETY
#New Balance#Racism#Black Creator
POPSUGAR

Phat Tuesdays Creator Guy Torry Reflects on the Magic of Black Audiences

If you don't know about Phat Tuesdays, it's time to get acquainted. Founder Guy Torry brought "the hood to Hollywood" every Tuesday night at The Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard, where Black comedians could be unapologetically Black in front of a predominantly Black audience. The creation of Phat Tuesdays came on the heels of the 1992 LA Riots, providing a space for comedians to get political or use their comedy as a form of escape. Now, that moment of history is being documented on Amazon Prime Video with the series "Phat Tuesdays," featuring some of today's biggest comedians. POPSUGAR spoke to Torry, "Phat Tuesdays" director Reginald Hudlin, and guest comedians Kym Whitley and DeRay Davis about the cultural impact of Phat Tuesdays, how racial trauma affects how Black audiences receive comedy, and how the Tuesday-night show became the ultimate cosign.
MUSIC
Parents Magazine

Apple Spotlights Black Tech Creators Making Life Better for Black Families

Technology has undoubtedly changed our lives, and it's definitely changed modern parenting. This Black History Month, Apple put the spotlight back on Black tech creators—including those whose apps have made the pregnancy and fertility journey a little less complicated and parenting a little more entertaining. Recently, Apple hosted an...
TECHNOLOGY
uscannenbergmedia.com

Black Market Flea brings together creators in South LA

Most days, Jeremy Pearson is busy preparing burgers for his pop-up restaurant Slides ‘N Fries around Los Angeles. However, once a month, he packs his cooking supplies and sets up shop at Black Market Flea, an event where Black-owned businesses and artists gather every third Sunday of the month around Los Angeles to share their passion products with the community; to cultivate vivid Black pride, culture and support. There is a live DJ, dancing and a full bar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Society
NBA

Meet Creator, Gordon Rowe

The more you see it, the more you believe it’s possible. Gordon Rowe is a freelance illustrator and designer who predominantly focuses on hip-hop and Afro-centric artwork. He has also been selected as one of three finalists of the Welcome Toronto Creators Program, which is now in its second year of spotlighting emerging black, indigenous, non-binary, female, or racialized groups, creators and artists. One of the main reasons Rowe believed he could be in this position is because his uncle Clive Wallace was an illustrator back in Jamaica where Rowe descends from.
VISUAL ART
Radio Online

Acast Appoints New Creator Network Leadership in U.S.

Following Veronika Taylor's recent appointment as Senior VP of the Acast Creator Network, Acast appoints of two U.S. executives to leadership roles for its Creator Network in the market. Three-time Webby Award-nominated executive producer Tiffany Ashitey is named U.S. Director of the Creator Network, overseeing domestic podcast acquisition, partnership management and growth. She was previously U.S. Director of Partnerships at Acast and founded the Essence Podcast Network.
BUSINESS
lawrencekstimes.com

Virtual roundtable to feature creator of Free Black Women’s Library and a ‘dynamic group of Black women’

A virtual panel Wednesday evening will bring together seven Black women in conversation about the power of Black women’s narrative and in celebration of the many reflections of their experiences in literature, according to organizers. Featured speaker OlaRonke Akinmowo is the founder of the Free Black Women’s Library, “a...
LAWRENCE, KS
IndieWire

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Says TV Networks Need to ‘Up the Game a Little Bit’

Amy Sherman-Palladino is one of the more successful examples of a comedy showrunner transitioning from network TV to prestige television. Best known for her endlessly quotable series “Gilmore Girls,” which ran on The CW from 2000-2007 (before an eventual Netflix revival), she went on to create one of the most successful comedies of the streaming era in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The period piece has drawn particular praise for its lavish production design, something that could only be possible with a streaming budget. But despite her success at Amazon, Sherman-Palladino is not writing off network television. In a new interview with...
TV SERIES
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ex-Girlfriend Of Black YouTuber Caught Saying Racist Remarks On Stream

A YouTuber found herself in hot water after she was caught during a stream making a racist clap-back against a Black content creator. Dounja “Dunjahh” Akoudad, who has over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube, appeared on an e-dating livestream with other online personalities in late January. During that stream, WesleyTW said the YouTuber had a “fat a** nose,” causing Dunjahh to fire back with this comment: “Fat a** nose? You’re Black. You’re literally Black. What are you talking about, fat a** nose?” before laughing.
TV & VIDEOS
inputmag.com

