Black Creator's Network: Ally

If you don't know about Phat Tuesdays, it's time to get acquainted. Founder Guy Torry brought "the hood to Hollywood" every Tuesday night at The Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard, where Black comedians could be unapologetically Black in front of a predominantly Black audience. The creation of Phat Tuesdays came on the heels of the 1992 LA Riots, providing a space for comedians to get political or use their comedy as a form of escape. Now, that moment of history is being documented on Amazon Prime Video with the series "Phat Tuesdays," featuring some of today's biggest comedians. POPSUGAR spoke to Torry, "Phat Tuesdays" director Reginald Hudlin, and guest comedians Kym Whitley and DeRay Davis about the cultural impact of Phat Tuesdays, how racial trauma affects how Black audiences receive comedy, and how the Tuesday-night show became the ultimate cosign.

