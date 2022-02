What’s the latest Freddie Freeman buzz? Things seem to be trending upward for the Braves as they try to re-sign the face of their franchise. Freeman remains a free agent thanks to the MLB lockout, as the Braves are forbidden to have contact with their first baseman and 2020 NL MVP. While the two sides were not on the same page pre-lockout, the longer MLB and MLBPA go without an agreement, the greater the risk is of Freeman signing elsewhere.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO