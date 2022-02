CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Dodge City area for reports of a reckless driver on Thursday, February 3. Frankie Ray South, 65, of Falkville was located in the area. Probable cause was developed and his vehicle was searched. Drugs and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff Matt Gentry applauded the efforts of the rapid response of the CCSO deputies in this drug-related arrest. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO