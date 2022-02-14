ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering Police warns residents of scam calls

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department has received reports of scam calls.

According to Kettering Police, several residents in and around the Kettering area have received phone calls and voice mails from individuals pretending to be Kettering Police Detectives.

RTA: Free rides on Valentine’s Day

Police said in a Facebook post that the number being used to call is not a Kettering Police Department number.

Kettering Police said if a Kettering Detective is trying to contact you, the callback number will be (937) 296-2555. If you are unsure about an alleged officer call from Kettering, you can call the given number to verify their identity.

