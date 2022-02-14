ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Police arrest man for assault, claiming to have gun

By Ellie Stamp
 2 days ago

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police officers arrested a man who threatened customers and assaulted multiple police officers on Sunday.

Newington police officers responded to the Bar and Grill on Cedar Street following a report of a man threatening customers whilst claiming to have a gun.  Upon arrival, officers found the man in question engaged in a physical altercation with customers, who were attempting to restrain him. The man was identified as Luis O. Santos of Springfield, Massachusetts.

When police officers intervened Santo’s ignored the officer’s requests and proceeded to engage officers in a physical altercation. Santos resisted and kicked the officers resulting in injuries to multiple officers. The investigation revealed that Santos did not have a firearm present during the incident.

Santo’s was placed under arrest and is being held on a $75,000 bond. Santos is expected in New Britain Superior Court Monday for interfering with officers, 2 counts of assault on public safety, a second-degree breach of peace and threatening in the second-degree.

