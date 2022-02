Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun has laid the clearest marker yet of the company’s intention to be the leader in the global market of high-end smartphones. Lei Jun, Xiaomi Corp’s founder, and CEO says that the company aims to fully benchmark against Apple in terms of its products and the overall user experience using these products. The focus will be on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market where Apple has a commanding market share in the aftermath of Huawei’s problems.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO