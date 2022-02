Britain’s big six energy firms have banked more than £7bn in operating profit in just five years, it can be revealed, as the country’s poorest households struggle to pay soaring gas and electric bills.The energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge a customer each year, is set to rise by 54 per cent, meaning suppliers can pass on rising costs to consumers.But an investigation by The Independent has found that five of the UK’s biggest energy firms have recorded £7.66bn in cumulative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). The figures, based on an analysis of statements...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO