Madison, WI

Evers announces $1M investment to fund teacher training and recruitment

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will put $1 million towards training and recruiting new teachers, Governor Evers announced Monday.

The money will fund grants that support organizations that recruit, train, and license teachers to work in low-income and urban area school districts.

“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state,” Evers said in a statement. “I’m glad to be providing more resources to bring the best and brightest educators into our classrooms.”

Organizations can apply for up to $500,000 in support through the Department of Workforce Development’s Wisconsin Fast Forward program. Evers proposed a $1.2 million expansion of the program in his 2019-21 budget, but the state Legislature struck it down.

The program gave out two grants for teacher training and recruitment in 2020 to City Forward Collective and Milwaukee Public Schools. The DWD also gave nearly $500,000 to the Urban League of Greater Madison to recruit teachers in special education and bilingual education.

