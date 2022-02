Over the past few decades, real estate finance and investment markets have become much more efficient – except in one big area. In an investment world that demands efficient use of capital, why are building owners that are targeting a return of 15 percent or more using their capital to own the underlying land, which returns something closer to three percent? The answer is they shouldn’t be, especially when that land comprises more than a third of their overall investment.

