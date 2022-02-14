Have Customer Service Experience? This Job Pays $20/Hour Plus Benefits

In a crowded and increasingly connected financial ecosystem, banks and financial institutions must adapt swiftly to rising CX megatrends to satisfy changing customer expectations. One of the biggest shifts is that customers will increasingly receive financial services that are embedded in their day-to-day lives. Personalized offers such as Buy Now, Pay Later loans, mortgage refinancing, investments and more will be delivered to them wherever they are, whenever they need, on their devices or at the point of sale. These emerging trends make bank contact centers a strategic asset for delivering a great client experience.

