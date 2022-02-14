Have Customer Service Experience? This Job Pays $20/Hour Plus Benefits

Itel's customer support services and solutions save costs, improve efficiencies, and enhance customer experiences. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the nearshore (Americas) customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, and based on its findings, recognizes itel with the 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award. The company improves agent performance to deliver seamless and pleasant interactions because agents are often a brand's most visible point of contact with customers. It provides excellent work conditions to support employee well-being and deliver a superior CX. The company offers attractive employee packages, such as competitive salaries and benefits, flexible schedules, a clean and safe working environment, and significantly enhanced training processes to improve CX.
