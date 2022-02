The first look at the "Cheaper by the Dozen" remake, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, is finally here! On Feb. 7, "Good Morning America" debuted an exclusive first look at the upcoming Disney+ film, which premieres on March 18. In the two-minute teaser, we meet the Bakers, a blended family of 12, as they "navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business." "We're not a cult," Braff's character says in the clip, to which Union's character quips, "But we're weird. We're one of a kind all the way."

