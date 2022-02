With an estimated value of £31million, you wouldn't expect Victoria and David Beckham's home to face big structural problems. However, the Mail on Sunday has reported that part of the property has had to be cordoned off from the family as it is close to collapsing – and due to the fact their home is Grade II listed, they can't fix it immediately. Grade II listed buildings are those "of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve it" which means they are legally protected from being demolished or altered without planning permission. This includes changing original architectural features such as stonework.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO