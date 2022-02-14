New Howard Frankland Bridge: Behind the scenes look at construction

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Those traveling between Tampa and St. Petersburg may see something big in the works from a distance.

Construction for the new $865 million project started in April 2020.

This week, 8 On Your Side reporter Beth Rousseau and officials with the Florida Department of Transportation went into the construction zone to get an up-close look at the project.

“This is a vary labor intensive process. You can see behind me, the large number of cranes, any given day, there’s hundreds of people here that are ferries out on barges and operating the equipment and moving materials,” said resident Engineer Greg Deese.

Crews are installing 40 miles worth of pilings. Some of the piles stretch 200 feet below the water’s surface.

“They’ll take a crane and stand them up and using a large hammer, they’ll hammer the piles into the ground to make sure they’re stable and then build the concrete on top of that,” Deese explained.

The new southbound lanes will accommodate more than vehicle traffic, according to FDOT. The bridge will be built with room for a light rail-based transit system and have other features.

“Since the bridge is so visible, we have aesthetics, in fact, there’s going to be a multiuse trail so, pedestrians and bicyclists can use the structure and we have rest areas on the bridge,” Deese said.

In the coming months, drivers will see crews installing portions of the roadway.

When the new portion of the bridge is complete, the current northbound lanes of the bridge will be demolished.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

By the numbers: The new Howard Frankland Bridge is:

Project length = 6.4 miles

3006 piles = 40 miles end to end

1727 beams = 46 miles end to end

172,000+ CY Concrete

36,674,636+ LB Rebar

Approximately 41% of all pilings for the bridge foundations have been driven

95 of the 549 Bridge Footings have been constructed

80 of the 549 Bridge Columns have been completed.

26 of the 226 Bridge Pier Caps have been completed.

Beam placement will start late spring 2022, followed by deck construction in early summer of 2022.

At the peak there will be +250 workers onsite.

