Global risk sentiment turned around yesterday on news that Russia was partially withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border after some military drills ended. Safe havens sold off and risk assets saw short covering. US long-term yields rose 10bps post the news but have come off a couple of basis points from highs since. US equities rallied with S&P500 ending 1.6% higher. European equities ended with gains of around 2%. Crude prices came off 3% with Brent retreating to USD 93 per barrel. The Dollar has weakened against commodity currencies and EM currencies. The US president has however said that the US has not verified Russia's claims of withdrawal of troops and that the threat of invasion continues to persist. After the CPI, even the Jan US PPI beat estimates. US Jan retail sales due today will throw light on strength of consumption and aggregate demand in the US economy. The focus will also be on the FOMC minutes today for signs of how swiftly Fed members intend to hike rates and normalize the balance sheet.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO