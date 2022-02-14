ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade winds will weaken until Wednesday

By Kelly Simek
 2 days ago

An upper-level low lingering northeast of the island chain will produce passing showers for windward and mountain areas, especially over the eastern islands of Maui and the Big Island.

HONOLULU, HI
#Trade Winds#Mountain#Maui#The Big Island
HONOLULU, HI
HONOLULU, HI
