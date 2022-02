I believe my mother and I always have had a close relationship — except for the years I was coming of age and knew everything better. Now I am middle-aged, and she is 83. We are experiencing some of the role reversal that happens as our parents age, and we care for them and worry about them the way they did for us when we were growing up. The pandemic has put a certain twist on this in my relationship with my mother.

